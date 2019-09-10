AlMasria Universal Airlines Adds Two More Star Navigation STAR-A.D.S. ® Systems to Fleet

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (CSE:SNA) (OTCQB:SNAVF) ("Star" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that AlMasria Universal Airlines ("AlMasria") of Egypt has decided to proceed with the installation of two additional STAR-A.D.S. ® Systems on recently acquired aircraft.



In late 2018, AlMasria entered into an agreement with Star to equip their target fleet of 5 aircraft with the STAR-A.D.S. ® System. The first installation has met all expectations successfully and Star is pleased to report that AlMasria is exercising a provision of the original agreement to install the System on the next two aircraft.

The STAR-A.D.S. ® System will help AlMasria achieve important operational cost efficiencies, pursue its growth plans and to immediately meet the recommendations of the International Civil Aviation Organization ("ICAO") concerning the Global Aeronautical Distress and Safety System ("GADSS"), in particular dealing with the obligation to provide autonomous location and tracking of aircraft in distress at least once every minute.

The STAR-A.D.S. ® System already exceeds compliance with all of the ICAO GADSS recommendations and evolutions. (See Star Press release of June 11, 2018 for expanded discussion and details).

Viraf Kapadia, CEO of Star Navigation Systems said:

"We are gratified by this decision from AlMasria, as it is testimony to the good cooperation and working relationship that has developed between our two companies. Their two additional B737-400's will be equipped with our system in the months to come. Star is eager to accompany AlMasria on its road to expansion, providing them with competitive tools and services they need."

About Star Navigation:

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. owns the exclusive worldwide license to its proprietary, patented In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S. ® and of the STAR-ISAMM™ Systems. Its real-time capability of tracking performance trends and predicting incident-occurrence enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator.

Stars' M.M.I. Division designs and manufactures high performance, mission critical, flight deck flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide. These displays are found on aircraft and simulators, from C-130 aircraft, to Sikorsky and Agusta Westland helicopters, as examples.

Stars' subsidiary, Star-Isoneo Inc. is a specialised software firm, developing complex solutions in engineering, simulation and development for Canadian customers. Star-Isoneo works closely with Star in the development of the Company's MEDEVAC (STAR-ISAMM™ and STAR- LSAMM™) applications of the patented STAR-A.D.S. ® technology, and on its current R&D program with Bombardier.

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "expected" and similar expressions, as they relate to Star or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect Star's current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause Star's actual performance or achievements to vary from those described herein. Should one or more of these factors or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Star does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

Please visit www.star-navigation.com or

Viraf S. Kapadia, CEO (416) 252-2889 Ext. 230