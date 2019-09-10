Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces $100 Million Convertible Debenture Bought Deal Financing

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund ("Chemtrade" or the "Fund") (TSX:CHE) announced today a public offering, on a "bought deal" basis, of $100 million principal amount of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures, at a price of $1,000 per debenture, with an interest rate of 6.50% per annum, payable semi-annually on the last day of October and April commencing on April 30, 2020 (the "Debentures"). The Debentures will mature on October 31, 2026.

The offering is being made through a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets.

The Fund has also granted the underwriters the option to purchase up to $15 million principal amount of additional Debentures at a price of $1,000 per Debenture to cover over-allotments, exercisable in whole or in part any time up to 30 days following closing of the offering.

The Debentures will be convertible at the holder's option into fully paid and non-assessable freely tradeable units of the Fund at the option of the holder at a conversion price of $15.80 per unit (the "Conversion Price"). The Debentures will not be redeemable before October 31, 2022. On or after October 31, 2022 and prior to October 31, 2024 the Debentures may be redeemed in whole or in part from time to time at the option of the Fund at par plus accrued and unpaid interest, provided that the weighted average trading price of the units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the 20 consecutive trading days ending five trading days preceding the date on which notice of redemption is given is not less than 125% of the Conversion Price. On or after October 31, 2024, the Debentures may be redeemed at the option of the Fund at any time at par plus accrued and unpaid interest.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used to pay down senior debt under the Fund's existing credit agreement with the intention of drawing on it to redeem all of the outstanding Chemtrade Electrochem 6.50% convertible unsecured series VI debentures due December 31, 2021 and for general trust purposes.

The offering is subject to normal regulatory approvals, including approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange, and is expected to close on or about October 1, 2019.

The Debentures will be offered by way of a short form prospectus in all of the provinces and territories of Canada and may also be offered to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A in the United States.



About Chemtrade

Chemtrade operates a diversified business providing industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. Chemtrade is one of North America's largest suppliers of sulphuric acid, spent acid processing services, inorganic coagulants for water treatment, sodium chlorate, sodium nitrite, sodium hydrosulphite and phosphorus pentasulphide. Chemtrade is a leading regional supplier of sulphur, chlor-alkali products, liquid sulphur dioxide, potassium chloride, and zinc oxide. Additionally, Chemtrade provides industrial services such as processing by-products and waste streams.

