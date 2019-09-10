NATIONALLY RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM Reminds SAExploration Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important October 17th Deadline in First Filed Securities Class Action by the Firm; ENCOURAGES INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100K TO CONTACT THE FIRM – SAEX

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) from March 15, 2016 through August 15, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important October 17, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action commenced by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for SAExploration investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company improperly did not classify Alaska Seismic Ventures, LLC ("ASV") as a variable interest entity; (2) the Company had a controlling financial interest in ASV, which required the Company to consolidate ASV in its financial statements; (3) the Company had deficient internal controls over financial reporting; (4) these practices were likely to lead to an investigation of the Company by the SEC; (5) SAExploration would be forced to delay the filing of its quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2019; and (6) as a result, defendants' statements about SAExploration's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 17, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

