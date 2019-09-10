BIMobject appoints Founder Stefan Larsson to step in as interim President of the North American subsidiary

Malmö, Sweden, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, BIMobject has decided to part ways with Mark Haddad, who served as President of BIMobject North America. Stefan Larsson, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, steps in as interim President until a replacement has been recruited. A recruitment process has been initiated.



"It is very positive that Stefan Larsson steps in as Interim President to lead and realize BIMobject's full potential in the North American market until we find the right candidate. Stefan is familiar with our US operation and is presently focused on the growth of the North American market since his appointment as Chief Strategy Officer. Stefan has a strong US network, and since founding BIMobject, he has worked extensively with strategic marketing and sales. Lastly, I want to thank Mark Haddad for his great commitment to BIMobject", says Kim Mortensen, CEO of BIMobject.

For more information, please contact:

Kim Mortensen – CEO Tel. +46 40 - 685 29 00 E-mail: ir@bimobject.com

______________________________________________ ____________________________

This information is information that BIMobject AB (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by Kim Mortensen for publication on 10 September 2019 at 17.31 CEST.

About BIMobject

BIMobject is a leading global IT company at the forefront of digitalization of the construction industry. BIMobject offers cloud-based platforms, with over 1,500 manufacturers providing digital product information. Around the cloud-based platforms, which currently have over 1.5 million users, BIMobject offers a number of solutions aimed at manufacturers, property owners, architects/designers and construction companies and the trade sector. BIMobject, founded in 2011, operates in 20 countries and has over 230 employees. As of 30 June 2019, net sales RTM was SEK 134 million. BIMobject's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North under the ticker: BIM. Certified Advisor: FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399. www.bimobject.com









For more information, please contact: Kim Mortensen – CEO Tel. +46 40 - 685 29 00 E-mail: ir@bimobject.com