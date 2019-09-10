Neutra Corp. Positioned to Grab Sizeable Share of Soaring CBD Market with VIVIS Acquisition

SUGAR LAND, TX , Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Neutra Corp. (OTCQB: NTRR) ("Neutra" or "the Company") has completed its previously announced acquisition of VIVIS Corp. (www.VivisCorp.com), a key move that provides the Company invaluable synergy and products as it gears up to enter the retail segment of the fast-growing U.S. CBD (cannabidiol) market.



Co-founded by Neutra CEO Sydney Jim prior to his tenure with the Company, VIVIS is an emerging retail brand of hemp-based health and nutritional products. VIVIS was founded to meet the demand for high-quality, high-potency hemp-extracted goods, making it a natural fit for Neutra.

"We've just placed an important missing piece into our go-to-market puzzle," said Neutra President Sydney Jim. "And it's a perfect fit. VIVIS gives us an up-and-coming retail brand that's gaining a solid market standing for quality, potency and customer satisfaction. With the respected VIVIS name on Neutra's CBD products, we expect to gain a strong foothold in the hemp-based CBD market. And through our growing health and nutritional product line, more consumers will have a chance to experience VIVIS' deserved reputation for [CC1] superiority."

One of VIVIS' strengths versus competing brands is that VIVIS CBD products are third-party certified. This means users can be assured that a neutral firm has lab-verified the hemp-derived products are contaminant-free and have consistent quality and potency from batch to batch. As the CBD market rapidly expands, many companies are pushing hemp-based products to consumers that can vary in when it comes to these important attributes. This can leave consumers disappointed and dissatisfied. Third-party certification differentiates VIVIS' offerings from a growing slew of similar but lower-quality products with inconsistent potencies.

Jim recently took part in an exclusive audio interview with NetworkNewsWire (NNW) to discuss Neutra's 2019 milestones -– including the VIVIS acquisition – as well as near-term goals and the Company's ongoing vertical integration program. The interview can be heard at http://nnw.fm/r80EO.

CBD is a natural, multi-purpose hemp compound believed to offer a wide range of medical benefits. Users report relief from anxiety, lessening of the effects of seizures, slowing of neurodegenerative disorders, pain relief, and alleviation of certain cancer treatment side effects. Hemp-extracted CBD consumers also don't face the dangers of addiction, in contrast to opioid users.

Due to this, the CBD market has exploded, leading the Hemp Business Journal to forecast sales of hemp-derived products to reach $22 billion by 2022. In comparison, the same market posted sales of $390 million last year.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (OTC:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture—one where in whichconsumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.NeutraInc.com.

