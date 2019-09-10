Hotel Equities Announces Recent Opening of Home2 Suites by Hilton in Houston

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Atlanta-based Hotel Equities (HE) announced the opening of the Home2 Suites by Hilton-Rosenberg Sugar Land Area , located at 5350 Pointe West Circle in Richmond. The 100-room all-suite Hilton hotel is owned by Riverpointe Hospitality, LLC. Hotel Equities will operate the hotel under direct leadership of the firm's regional team in Texas which includes all disciplines including operations, revenue management, accounting, sales and marketing.

The new hotel is one of six Home2 Suites-branded hotels in HE's portfolio of owned and managed properties. "We are thrilled to announce the opening of the Home2 Suites by Hilton in the Houston/Rosenberg Sugar Land Area," said Joe Reardon, chief development officer for Hotel Equities. "The ownership group saw the value in partnering with our team in the early stages of development to ensure the hotel operates at maximum efficiency upon opening. That early engagement allowed us the opportunity to connect with the community and to position the hotel for immediate success coming out of the gate."

"We are truly excited to open the doors to the newest Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel," said owner, Chris Merchant. "We expect this property to serve as a flagship hotel for the Hilton brand and to the local community of Richmond."

The hotel offers all-suite accommodations with fully-equipped kitchens and flexible furniture options, providing guests the ability to customize their suite to their individual style and preference. The hotel also features complimentary internet, inviting communal spaces and trademark Home2 Suites amenities such as Spin2 Cycle Center, a combined laundry and fitness area, Home2 MKT for grab-and-go items and the Inspired Table, a complimentary breakfast that includes more than 400 potential combinations. Guests can also enjoy an indoor/outdoor saline pool and grills. The hotel is pet friendly.



The Home2 Suites by Hilton-Rosenberg Sugar Land Area is conveniently located near several restaurants and is just minutes from the Houston Zoo and First Colony Mall . The hotel is also a short 20-minute drive to the Houston Funplex Amusement Park , America's largest indoor entertainment complex.

Home2 Suites by Hilton-Rosenberg Sugar Land Area participates in Hilton's award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free standard Wi-Fi, as well as digital amenities available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app where Honors members can check-in, choose their room, and access their room using a Digital Key. To make reservations, visit Home2 Suites by Hilton-Rosenberg Sugar Land Area, TX .

About Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities (HE) is an Atlanta-based full-scale hotel ownership, management and development firm operating 140+ hotels throughout the U.S. and Canada. Frederick W. Cerrone, CHA, serves as Founder and Chairman; Brad Rahinsky serves as President and CEO. For more information, visit www.hotelequities.com .



