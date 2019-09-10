Second Life Mac Adds Four Apple Veterans to Procurement Team

SKOKIE, Ill., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Life Mac, the foremost Apple buyback company serving the education and enterprise sectors, has added four executives with nearly 55 combined years of experience at Apple, Inc. to its procurement team. Megan Finnegan-Ratliff, Joseph Lee, Scott Henry and Larry Lester have been named directors of procurement. Click to tweet .



Megan Finnegan-Ratliff has nearly 20 years of experience working with K-12 schools to ensure students have the best learning environment. Most recently, she was the southern Ohio account representative for Apple Inc., working with schools to implement 1:1 learning with iPads and Macs. There she was a top performer and consistently ranked in the top 10 percent of sales nationally. She created and managed long-term strategic relationships with the Ohio Department of Education, school superintendents, curriculum directors, technology directors and state technology associations. Prior to Apple, Finnegan-Ratliff was an account executive with Educators Publishing Service, Dublin, Ohio. Finnegan-Ratliff earned a bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University and lives in Worthington, Ohio.

Joseph Lee brings more than 10 years of sales experience in K-12 and higher education markets for Apple, Inc., where he consistently was ranked among the company's top 10 education sales executives. He has a proven track record of building long-term strategic relationships with state level education associations, including departments of education, superintendent associations and technology associations. Prior to joining Second Life Mac, Lee was a commercial account executive with Salesforce. He earned a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from The University of Iowa, and resides in Park Ridge, Ill.

Scott Henry spent the last 15 years as a sales executive with Apple, Inc. where he exceeded sales quotas every year while more than doubling his territories annually. While at Apple, Henry worked with K though higher education school leaders to create engaging learning environments to reduce dropout rates and attract new students. Prior to Apple, Henry was co-founder of Consolidated Salvage, which provides claim solutions and services for the insurance industry. Henry earned a bachelor's degree from University of Texas, Austin, and resides in Austin, Texas.

Larry Lester was an award-winning senior account manager for K-12 education for Apple, Inc. for the past 15 years. He consistently exceeded multi-million dollar sales goals with an emphasis on helping schools implement 1:1 turnkey education initiatives in New York and New Jersey. Prior to joining Apple, Lester was a global account manager for Nortel and also held sales positions with Cisco Systems, Intergraph Corporation, Graphic Data Systems and EDS. He earned a bachelor's degree from University of Buffalo. Lester resides in Florida and will service the southeast United States for Second Life Mac.

"The Apple buyback market is growing as schools and enterprises realize that their Apple devices maintain value that can be tapped to finance future technology purchases," said Paula Currie, vice president of procurement, at Second Life Mac. "These organizations are looking to Second Life Mac to deliver reliable, customer-focused buyback services and guaranteed payouts that reflect the value remaining in their devices. Megan, Joe, Scott and Larry are well-known and trusted Apple experts, and we are happy to have them on our team."

