SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD Third Quarter 2019 Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

Globe Newswire  
September 09, 2019 5:00pm   Comments
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. ((TSX, NYSE:NG) will release its third quarter financial results after market close on October 1, 2019. The conference call and webcast to discuss these results will take place October 2, 2019 at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET). The webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.

Webcast:      www.novagold.com/investors/events/
North American callers:     1-800-319-4610
International callers:     1-604-638-5340

The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD's website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see https://www.novagold.com/investors/presentations/ to download or email info@novagold.com.

NOVAGOLD Contact:

Mélanie Hennessey
Vice President, Corporate Communications

Jason Mercier
Manager, Investor Relations

604-669-6227 or 1-866-669-6227

