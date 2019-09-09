Upcoming HMG Strategy Washington, D.C. CISO Summit: Securing the Enterprise in a Rapidly Changing Landscape of Innovation and Risk

WASHINGTON, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today's enterprises are riding a groundswell of business transformation, driven by digital disruption and powered by advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). While these innovations offer rich opportunities for companies looking to create customer-centric business models, they bring with them a distinct threat landscape that requires modernized approaches to cybersecurity. In this time of rapid change, CISOs are uniquely positioned to exhibit pioneering leadership and spearhead transformational progress—all while safely guiding the organization into the future state of digital business.



These topics will form the focal point of the 2019 Washington, D.C. CISO Executive Leadership Summit , produced by HMG Strategy and taking place on September 19, 2019 at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center.

"While CISOs must act first and foremost as keepers of the secure enterprise, their role today is expanding," said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. "Trailblazing CISOs are also serving as champions of innovation and paving new paths toward cutting-edge, customer-centric business models."

The Washington, D.C. CISO Summit will open with an HMG Lead, Innovate, Disrupt Interview of Sally Kenyon Grant, VP at Semantic AI, centered on strengthening cybersecurity leadership in our nation's capital and providing recommendations on how private sector CISOs can share their expertise with government officials.

Other key sessions will include:

A panel of security experts who will examine how champion CISOs can collaborate productively with federal cybersecurity leaders

A group of prominent industry executives who will discuss emerging security technologies that leverage artificial intelligence/machine learning and user behavior analytics to help information security teams detect malicious behavior faster and protect the organization more effectively

A team of cybersecurity professionals who will share advice on selecting the right cyber insurance to address business needs, partnering successfully with providers, and effectively utilizing insurance before, during and after an incident

A panel of industry experts who will offer guidance and best practices for CISOs seeking to elevate their professional brand as thought leaders and win a seat at the C-suite table

An executive briefing from Cynthia Dianne Mares, District Court Judge, 18th Judicial District and Israel Martinez, NACD Board Leadership Fellow, nominated "Top 100" Director by U.S. Secret Service, cyber risk and governance expert, HITEC Top 100, and Chairman and CEO Axon Global, who will discuss how recent, highly-publicized breaches such as Equifax and Capital One—combined with Personally Identifiable Information (PII) regulations—have affected the cybersecurity industry

A group of seasoned security and technology board members who will offer tips on becoming boardroom-ready, how to win coveted board seats and the skills that will make CISOs successful in the role

A panel of information security executives who will describe their part in leading transformative cybersecurity strategies and partnering with fellow executives and the board to proactively protect the enterprise—all while embracing innovation and delivering secure value to the enterprise

The Platinum Partner at the Washington, D.C. CISO Summit will be Bitglass and the Gold Partner is Vectra. Strategic Partners will include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick and Struggles, Korn Ferry and Spencer Stuart. Alliance Partners will be Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia.

