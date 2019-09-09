Market Overview

KEMET to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 09, 2019 4:15pm   Comments
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM), a leading global supplier of electronic components, today announced that it will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference on September 25, 2019 in New York. The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:35 AM ET.

Gregory C. Thompson, KEMET's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be making the presentation. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed in the investor relations section of the Company's website: http://ir.kemet.com.

About KEMET

The Company's common stock is listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "KEM" (NYSE:KEM). At the Investor Relations section of our web site at http://ir.kemet.com, users may subscribe to KEMET news releases and find additional information about our Company. KEMET offers our customers the broadest selection of capacitor technologies in the industry, along with an expanding range of sensors, actuators and electromagnetic compatibility solutions. KEMET operates manufacturing facilities, sales and distribution centers around the world. Additional information about KEMET can be found at http://www.kemet.com.

Contact:
Gregory C. Thompson
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
GregThompson@KEMET.com 
(954) 595-5081

