Mercury Systems to Co-host Second Annual CSfC Technology Forum Addressing Agile Data Security Solutions

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY, www.mrcy.com)) announced the second annual data security technology forum for the Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) program with co-sponsor Tribalco LLC and participation from the National Security Agency (NSA). The event, scheduled for October 10, 2019 in Linthicum Heights, Md., assembles the ecosystem of component suppliers , trusted integrators and key Department of Defense (DoD) subject matter experts to share state-of-the-art CSfC solutions and program updates to companies implementing data-at-rest (DAR) and data-in-transit (DIT) security solutions.



"Mercury is honored to take a leadership role with our partner Tribalco in facilitating critical discussions on data security solutions for national security systems," said Iain Mackie, Vice President and General Manager of Mercury's Microelectronics Secure Solutions group. "Collaborating with the security community, technology leaders like Mercury can quickly and cost effectively bring to market security solutions that address challenges faced by our government agencies and our warfighters around the world."

Developed by the NSA and the Central Security Service as an alternative to costly Type 1 cryptography solutions, the CSfC program protects highly sensitive data up to the top-secret level by integrating two compliant commercial security components in a layered solution. This approach eliminates the possibility that a vulnerability will be exploited in both layers simultaneously. The CSfC program provides the framework for agile cybersecurity solutions that can be fielded in months instead of years to defend against constantly evolving threats. Additional details on the CSfC program are available on the NSA website, located at www.nsa.gov/resources/everyone/csfc .

"Organizations have never been more susceptible to internal and external security threats than they are today, said Joseph R. Castro, Senior Vice President of Tribalco. "As the volume of sensitive data grows, it becomes more vulnerable – in transit and at rest. As a security community with a collective quest to improve and execute the NSA's commercial cybersecurity strategy, continuous collaboration is not just important, it's imperative. Tribalco is grateful to be an active part of the ongoing effort to safeguard our nation's critical data."

Speakers from the Raytheon Company will address program protection elements including system security engineering to mitigate vulnerabilities in commercial technologies. The event also includes notable speakers from the NSA, Tribalco, PacStar, Star Lab and Mercury Systems on the following topics:



CSfC program updates including the DAR capability package

State-of-the-art tactical CSfC solutions

Secure mobility for DAR and DIT solutions

Defense against side-channel attacks

Interested companies can register for this event at info.mrcy.com/csfc19 . For more information, contact Mercury at (866) 627-6951 or csfc@mrcy.com .

Mercury Systems – Innovation That Matters®

Mercury Systems is a leading commercial provider of secure sensor and safety-critical processing subsystems. Optimized for customer and mission success, Mercury's solutions power a wide variety of critical defense and intelligence programs. Headquartered in Andover, Mass., Mercury is pioneering a next-generation defense electronics business model specifically designed to meet the industry's current and emerging technology needs. To learn more, visit www.mrcy.com and follow us on Twitter .

