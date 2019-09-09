Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AMC Networks to Participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 09, 2019 4:15pm   Comments
Share:

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) today announced that Josh Sapan, President and CEO, will participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the company's website at www.AMCNetworks.com under the heading "Investors".  A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About AMC Networks Inc.
Dedicated to creating and distributing bold and inventive stories fueled by the artistic vision of dynamic storytellers, AMC Networks owns and operates several of the most popular and award-winning brands in television and film. Cable television networks AMCBBC AMERICA (through a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFCSundanceTV, and WE tv; independent film production and distribution division IFC Films; and premium streaming video services Sundance Now, Shudder, Acorn TVUMC and AMC Premiere, the offering that gives subscribers commercial-free access to AMC shows, produce and deliver distinctive, compelling and culturally relevant content that engages audiences across multiple platforms. The Company also operates AMC Studios, its television production and worldwide content distribution division; and AMC Networks International, its international programming business.

Contacts:
Seth Zaslow
Investor Relations
646-273-3766
seth.zaslow@amcnetworks.com

Georgia Juvelis
Corporate Communications
917-542-6390
georgia.juvelis@amcnetworks.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo