SemCAMS Midstream to Participate in AltaCorp Capital's Montney Conference

CALGARY, Alberta and TULSA, Okla., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SemCAMS Midstream ULC, a subsidiary of SemGroup® Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) is scheduled to attend AltaCorp Capital's Montney Conference in New York City on Monday, September 16 and Tuesday, September 17.



SemCAMS Midstream President Dave Gosse and SemCAMS Midstream Vice President Business Development Chris Dutcher will participate in one-on-one meetings with members of the investment community. The presentation materials will be accessible the day of the event in the investor relations section of the SemGroup website at www.semgroup.com .

About SemCAMS

SemCAMS Midstream ULC is a gathering and processing business that provides midstream solutions from the wellhead to the wholesale market place in Western Canada. As one of Alberta's largest licensed gas processors, SemCAMS Midstream owns and operates six gas processing plants located in the heart of the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin with combined licensed capacity of approximately 2 billion cubic feet per day. Strategically positioned to accept production out of the Montney and Duvernay area, the assets include more than 700 miles of natural gas gathering and transportation pipelines as well as oil gathering and emulsion. SemCAMS Midstream is based in Calgary, Alberta and is a joint venture between SemGroup Corporation® (NYSE:SEMG) and KKR.

About SemGroup

SemGroup® Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) moves energy across North America through a network of pipelines, processing plants, refinery-connected storage facilities and deep-water marine terminals with import and export capabilities. SemGroup serves as a versatile connection between upstream oil and gas producers and downstream refiners and end users. Key areas of operation and growth include western Canada, the Mid-Continent and the Gulf Coast. SemGroup is committed to safe, environmentally sound operations. Headquartered in Tulsa, Okla., the company has additional offices in Calgary, Alberta; Denver, Colo.; and Houston, Texas.

