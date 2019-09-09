Market Overview

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
September 09, 2019 4:05pm   Comments
RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF), a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, today announced that the Company will present at the following investor conferences.

  • On Thursday, September 19, 2019, the Company will be presenting at CL King's 17th Annual Best Ideas Conference in New York, NY. The presentation will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET.
  • On Thursday, September 26, 2019, the Company will be presenting at the 2019 Wells Fargo Consumer Conference & Beauty Forum in Dana Point, CA. The presentation will begin at 1:00 p.m. PT.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of these presentations by visiting the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.chefswarehouse.com/.

About The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (http://www.chefswarehouse.com) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation's leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 55,000 products to more than 34,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.

Contact:
Investor Relations:
Jim Leddy, CFO, (718) 684-8415

Primary Logo

