SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of United Community Financial Corp. to First Defiance Financial Corp. is Fair to Shareholders

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased United Community Financial Corp. ("United Community" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:UCFC) stock prior to September 9, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of United Community to First Defiance Financial Corp. ("First Defiance") (NASDAQ:FDEF). Under the terms of the deal, shareholders of United Community will receive 0.3715 shares of First Defiance common stock for each share of United Community common stock. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

The United Community merger investigation concerns whether the Board of United Community breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether First Defiance is underpaying for United Community shares, thus unlawfully harming United Community shareholders.

