Cotton Creek Capital Grows Investment Team

Globe Newswire  
September 09, 2019 1:24pm   Comments
AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cotton Creek Capital is pleased to announce the addition of investment professionals, Josh Weaver and Nathan Zhu.  Mr. Weaver joins Cotton Creek as a Senior Associate and Mr. Zhu as an Associate.

Prior to joining the Cotton Creek, Mr. Weaver was an Associate with a Texas-based middle-market private equity firm where he focused on deal execution and portfolio company oversight in the industrial growth, consumer, and business services sectors. Previously, he worked in investment banking at Wells Fargo Securities, executing mergers and acquisitions in the industrial sector. Mr. Weaver earned his Bachelors of Science in Financial Management & Investments, Magna Cum Laude, from University of Arkansas, Sam M. Walton College of Business.

Mr. Zhu previously worked in New York at Duff & Phelps, as an Investment Banking Analyst, focusing on the execution of mergers and acquisition transactions across the Industrials, Consumer and Hospitality sectors. Mr. Zhu earned his Bachelors of Arts in Economics and Engineering from Dartmouth College.

About Cotton Creek Capital
Based in Austin, Texas, Cotton Creek Capital is an operationally-focused private equity firm that focuses on investing in and growing lower middle market companies in manufacturing, value-added distribution, industrial, specialty chemical, building products, food and beverage and business services sectors.  The Firm targets businesses with EBITDA between $5 million and $15 million, investing between $10 million and $40 million in equity ranging from buyouts, recapitalizations, buy-and-builds to corporate divestitures. Cotton Creek Capital partners with exceptional management teams, collaborating to develop a focused vision and execution plan based on company-specific objectives. Cotton Creek Capital's senior investment professionals have invested in and advised privately-held businesses for over twenty years with an active approach that enables Cotton Creek Capital to work in concert with management teams to build market-leading businesses. For further information, visit Cotton Creek's website at www.cottoncreekcapital.com.

Media Contact:
Kate Boyd
P: 512-412-3306
kboyd@cottoncreekcapital.com

