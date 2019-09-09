Avid to Present Technology Preview of SRT and Haivision SRT Hub in Production Workflows at IBC2019

Collaborating with Haivision and Microsoft, Avid breaks new ground by enabling news

and sports broadcasters to easily ingest from SRT Hub for cloud-based production

workflows



NEWS HIGHLIGHTS:

Avid, Haivision and Microsoft to preview on prem and cloud based workflows using Avid's FastServe ® | Stream at IBC2019

| Stream at IBC2019 SRT and Haivision SRT Hub enable news and sports broadcasters to cover more stories from anywhere without expensive satellite links or fiber optics

SRT provides secure, extremely low latency connections from the field to the studio or to the cloud without buffering or delays

Through Haivision SRT Hub, powered by Microsoft Azure, live content can be easily streamed anywhere through the cloud





BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid ® (NASDAQ:AVID) today announced integrated support for the SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) protocol, an open-source video transport protocol that provides clear, reliable live video transmission over the open Internet for news and sports production. Avid also announced new integrations with Haivision SRT Hub, which enables intelligent live- and file-based cloud media routing across the Microsoft Azure network over IP for cost-effective, high-quality and secure delivery into Avid cloud and on-premise editorial workflows.

"IP has opened the door to mobile content creation and consumption, but guaranteeing quality for both creators and consumers has been a serious, ongoing challenge," said Ray Thompson, Director of Product Marketing at Avid. "By integrating SRT and Haivision SRT Hub, Avid will be able to deliver on the ability to get news, sports and live content from anywhere into MediaCentral® and out to social media channels and broadcasts."

Developed by Haivision , SRT Hub provides secure, extremely low latency high-quality live- or file-based routing from the field to the studio or the cloud. Avid, Haivision, and Microsoft will be previewing on-prem and cloud-based workflows that leverage Haivision SRT Hub and Avid's FastServe | Stream to transport and ingest IP-based SRT streams from anywhere without the need for costly fiber optics or satellite links.

"News and sports broadcasters are increasingly investing in IP-based contribution to increase their ability to cover more news, events and sports from anywhere, with the shortest lead times possible," said Mahmoud Al-Daccak, CTO at Haivision. "Our collaboration with Microsoft and Avid highlights how SRT Hub lets you connect broadcast ecosystem partners together into seamless workflows for reliably getting content from the field across the Azure backbone and into an Avid news or sports workflow that is deployed on premise or in the cloud."

"This technology preview with Avid and Haivision is another step forward that furthers production in the cloud and moves the industry closer to end-to-end cloud production, enabling a variety of news, sports, and live event workflows," said Sudheer Sirivara, General Manager for Azure Media at Microsoft Corp. "Avid, Microsoft, and Haivision are accelerating the pace of innovation, making it easy to get live secure content delivered into the cloud for Avid-powered news and sports production and distributed across the Azure network."

Avid is a member of the SRT Alliance , a collaborative community of industry leaders and developers striving to achieve lower latency internet video transport by continuously improving open-source SRT.

Avid will demonstrate a range of SRT MediaCentral ® and FastServe ® applications at IBC2019 (stand 7.B55), September 13-17.

