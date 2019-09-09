Market Overview

Bionano Genomics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 09, 2019 8:00am   Comments
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO), a life sciences instrumentation company that develops and markets Saphyr®, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection in genome analysis, today announced that Erik Holmlin, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference being held on September 8-10, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. The presentation details are as follows:

Bionano Presentation Details
Date: Tuesday, September 10
Time: 5:05 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel

About Bionano Genomics
Bionano is a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. Bionano develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to drive the adoption of digital cytogenetics, which is designed to be more systematic, streamlined and industrialized form of traditional cytogenetics.  The Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools.

Contacts

Company Contact:
Mike Ward, CFO
Bionano Genomics, Inc.
+1 (858) 888-7600
mward@bionanogenomics.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1 (617) 535-7742
arr@lifesciadvisors.com

 

