Meticulous Research® & European Algae Biomass Association (EABA) Announce Strategic Collaboration

London, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meticulous Research®, a leading market intelligence company is pleased to announce a business partnership with European Algae Biomass Association (EABA) to further advance and strengthen their market intelligence in the Algae industry.

Combining Meticulous Research®' market intelligence services with EABA's broad expertise in the development of research, technology and industrial capacities in the field of Algae, the two organizations will leverage research capabilities to come up with the most reliable and accurate market assessments in the field of Algae. The first report will address the ‘Spirulina' market sector.

"EABA's main objective is to act as a catalyst for fostering synergies among scientists, industrialists and decision makers in order to promote the development of research, technology and industrial capacities in the field of Algae", said Vítor Verdelho, General Manager at EABA.

Meticulous Research® offers its clients with the most valuable and actionable market intelligence within the Algae industry. It can be used at different levels allowing you to develop new products, to establish new strategies or, to gather valuable knowledge across the broadest spectrum.

"We are very excited to work with world's major algae biomass association. The industry outreach of EABA is second to none and will provide excellent prospects for the expansion of our knowledge repository in the field of Algae", said Khushal Bombe, President & CEO of Meticulous Research®.

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth. For more information, please visit www.meticulousresearch.com/

About EABA

The general objective of EABA is to promote mutual interchange and cooperation in the field of algae biomass production transformation and use, including biofuels uses and all other utilizations. It aims at creating, developing and maintaining solidarity and links between its Members and at defending their interests at European and international level. Its main target will be to act as a catalyst for fostering synergies among scientists, industrialists and decision makers in order to promote the development of research, technology and industrial capacities in the field of algae biomass. The Association is technology neutral and does not aim at favoring a particular kind of production, processing or of final use of the algae biomass. This approach reflects the fact that all the algae production technologies and all the final uses of algae biomass are to be considered as interdependent. Macro and microalgae biomass interested organizations and individuals are represented by EABA as the sector organization. For more information, please visit www.eaba-association.org

