CANNTRUST 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: APPROXIMATELY 24 HOURS REMAIN; FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against CannTrust Holdings, Inc. - CTST

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with large financial interests that they have only until September 9, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTST). Investor losses must relate to purchases of the Company's securities between November 14, 2018 and July 12, 2019. These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.



What You May Do

If you purchased securities of CannTrust and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ctst/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by September 9, 2019.

About the Lawsuit

On July 8, 2019, CannTrust disclosed that regulator Health Canada had found that its greenhouse facility in Pelham, Ontario was non-compliant with regulations, resulting in a hold being placed on 5,200 kilograms (11,464 pounds) of dried cannabis harvested from the facility. On July 12, 2019, the Company announced it had implemented a hold on selling all cannabis products pending regulatory compliance review. On this news, the price of CannTrust's shares plummeted.

The first-filed case is Huang v. Canntrust Holdings, 1:19cv6396.

