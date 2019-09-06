Media Advisory: Mental Health Commission of Canada releases findings of N.L. stepped care/e-mental health project
From Mental Health Commission of Canada, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Memorial University
OTTAWA, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC) together with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and Memorial University, will launch a report outlining the tremendous success of a brand-new way of improving access to mental health services called Stepped Care 2.0©. This successful project, reaching some 300,000 people across the province, will provide a road map to address stagnant wait times and overloaded crisis care.
|When:
|Monday, September 9, 2019
|Time:
|5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. NT
|Where:
|Conference Hall A, Memorial University
Signal Hill Campus, 100 Signal Hill Rd., St. John's, N.L. A1C 5S7
|Who:
|Louise Bradley, President and CEO, Mental Health Commission of Canada
Hon. John Haggie, Minister of Health and Community Services, Newfoundland and Labrador
Dr. Peter Cornish, Principal Investigator, Memorial University
Contacts
Media Relations
Mental Health Commission of Canada
613-683-3748
media@mentalhealthcommission.ca
Kathy Dicks-Peyton
Health and Community Services
709-729-6986 or 709-699-1982
kathydickspeyton@gov.nl.ca
Rebecca Rebeiro
Memorial University
709 864 4570
rrebeiro@mun.ca
Stay Connected
Follow MHCC on Facebook
Follow MHCC on Twitter
Follow MHCC on LinkedIn
Follow MHCC on Instagram
Subscribe to MHCC on YouTube