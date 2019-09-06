Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Media Advisory: Mental Health Commission of Canada releases findings of N.L. stepped care/e-mental health project

Globe Newswire  
September 06, 2019 6:24pm   Comments
Share:

From Mental Health Commission of Canada,  Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Memorial University

OTTAWA, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC) together with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and Memorial University, will launch a report outlining the tremendous success of a brand-new way of improving access to mental health services called Stepped Care 2.0©.  This successful project, reaching some 300,000 people across the province, will provide a road map to address stagnant wait times and overloaded crisis care.

When:       Monday, September 9, 2019
     
Time:   5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. NT
     
Where:   Conference Hall A, Memorial University
Signal Hill Campus, 100 Signal Hill Rd., St. John's, N.L.  A1C 5S7
     
Who:   Louise Bradley, President and CEO, Mental Health Commission of Canada
Hon. John Haggie, Minister of Health and Community Services, Newfoundland and Labrador
Dr. Peter Cornish, Principal Investigator, Memorial University
     

Contacts
Media Relations
Mental Health Commission of Canada
613-683-3748
media@mentalhealthcommission.ca

Kathy Dicks-Peyton
Health and Community Services
709-729-6986 or 709-699-1982
kathydickspeyton@gov.nl.ca

Rebecca Rebeiro
Memorial University
709 864 4570
rrebeiro@mun.ca

Stay Connected

Follow MHCC on Facebook
Follow MHCC on Twitter
Follow MHCC on LinkedIn
Follow MHCC on Instagram
Subscribe to MHCC on YouTube

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo