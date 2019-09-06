Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Primoris Services Corporation to Attend Investor Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 06, 2019 5:00pm   Comments
Share:

DALLAS, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM) ("Primoris" or "Company") today announced that its senior management will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference on Wednesday, September 11th in Dana Point, California. 

A copy of the Company's presentation will be made available for download the morning of the conference.  Please visit the Investor Relations section of Primoris' website at www.prim.com.  Once at the Investor Relations section, please select "Events & Presentations".

ABOUT PRIMORIS
Founded in 1960, Primoris, through various subsidiaries, has grown to become one of the larger publicly traded specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. Serving diverse end markets, Primoris provides a wide range of construction, specialty services, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, refiners, energy companies, municipalities, state departments of transportation, and other customers. The Company's national footprint extends from Florida, along the Gulf Coast, through California, into the Pacific Northwest and Canada. For additional information, please visit www.prim.com.

Company Contact
Kate Tholking
Vice President, Investor Relations
(214) 740-5615
ktholking@prim.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo