Galileo Global Equity Advisors Inc. Announces Final Distribution Amount and Termination Date of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF

TORONTO, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galileo Global Equity Advisors Inc. (the "Manager"), the trustee and manager of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (the "Fund"), announces the final distribution amount for the Fund of $4.2513 per unit (the "Final Distribution Amount"). The Manager also announced the termination date of the Fund as September 11, 2019 (the "Termination Date").



Details of the Fund are as follows:

ETF Ticker U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF GOAU

Unitholders of the Fund will be able sell their units in the normal course through the facilities of the stock exchange, up until the Fund is delisted on September 9, 2019 after closing of the markets.

After the Manager has, to the extent reasonably possible, paid or made adequate provision for all of the Fund's liabilities as soon as practicable following the Termination Date, the Manager will distribute the net assets of the Fund to the unitholders of record on the Termination Date in the Final Distribution Amount.

"Although the Fund has outperformed its peers since its inception, the costs associated with maintaining this product in the Canadian marketplace are simply too prohibitive," said Frank Holmes, Director of Galileo Global Equity Advisors Inc., the portfolio advisor to the Fund.

For more information, please visit www.usglobaletfs.ca/fund/gogo/ .

About Galileo Global Equity Advisors Inc.

With over 37 years of experience specializing in the small and micro-cap equity space, Galileo Global Equity Advisors, Inc. ( www.galileofunds.ca ) has become one of Canada's premier boutique investment managers specializing in smaller company investment strategies.

For further information:

Michael Waring, 1-888-912-2288.

