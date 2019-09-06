Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) & Burford Capital Limited (BRFRF, BRFRY) Class Action Update - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Class Period: February 15, 2019 - August 8, 2019

Deadline: October 18, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/nktr

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the Company did not comply with current good manufacturing practices; (2) that, as a result, batches of NKTR-214 were not produced consistently and differed meaningfully; (3) that clinical results from PIVOT-02 differed based on the batch of NKTR-214 used in the study; (4) that, as a result, the PIVOT-02 study did not produce statistically significant results to support a finding of clinical benefit; and (5) as a result, Nektar's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Class Period: August 2, 2018 - July 31, 2019

Deadline: October 15, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/ps

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Pluralsight was experiencing sales execution challenges which impacted its billings; (2) Pluralsight was experiencing substantial delays in hiring and properly training its salesforce that would be necessary to meet its lofty billing projections; (3) Pluralsight was behind on the onboarding of new sales representatives which was causing sales execution issues and preventing the Company from meeting its high growth projections; and (4) as a result, Pluralsight's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Burford Capital Limited (OTCMKT: BRFRF, BRFRY)

Class Period: March 18, 2015 - August 7, 2019

Deadline: October 21, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/brfrf

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Burford has been manipulating its metrics, including ROIC and IRR, to create a misleading picture of investment returns to investors; (2) these manipulations hid the fact that the Company is at high risk for a liquidity crunch and is already arguably insolvent; and (3) as a result of the aforementioned misconduct, Defendants' statements about Burford's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.