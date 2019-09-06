Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Globe Newswire  
September 06, 2019 11:20am   Comments
Share:

Equinor has on 6 September 2019 purchased 369,429 own shares at Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of 164.9181 Norwegian kroner per share.

These share purchases form part of the first tranche of the company's share buy-back programme 2019-2022 announced on 5 September 2019. After this transaction Equinor owns a total of 669,539 own shares under the share buy-back programme.

For further information about the share buy-back programme, reference is made to the Oslo Stock Exchange notification published on 5 September 2019 (available from www.newsweb.no).

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo