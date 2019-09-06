Mspark Announces Ritu Parr as Senior Director of Marketing

HELENA, Ala., Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark, a leading national shared mail company, has hired Ritu Parr as Senior Director of Marketing.



In her new role, Ritu will lead the various responsibilities of Mspark's marketing team, including strategic support for Mspark's sales team, product management and business-to-business marketing.

Ritu brings more than 17 years of experience in print and digital media, with focuses on marketing strategy, branding, lead generation and leadership. Prior to joining Mspark, she held marketing leadership roles with Alabama Media Group, MLive Media Group, Booth Mid-Michigan and Michigan Business Review. Ritu holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Michigan.

"I am excited to have Ritu join us in leadership of our Marketing team," commented Steve Mitzel, Chief Executive Officer at Mspark. "Ritu's unique combination of strategic marketing, branding and creative experience will improve client success, product development and business growth for Mspark."

About Mspark

Mspark, a privately held, national media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company's business success stems from a simple premise-to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment. Mspark reaches over 27 million U.S. households in 31 states and 620+ markets each month, and its household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

