VelocityEHS Showcasing Industry Leading Software & Expertise at 2019 National Safety Council Congress & Expo

CHICAGO, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, will spotlight its full suite of new and updated EHS software solutions—and host a series of interactive speaking sessions—during the upcoming 2019 National Safety Council (NSC) Congress & Expo. The annual conference is the world's largest safety event and brings together thousands of safety, health, and environmental professionals to discuss trends, ideas and best practices, and provides attendees the opportunity to investigate new EHS products and software.



"A big challenge safety professionals face is finding EHS software that is robust enough to meet business objectives and compliance needs, yet is easy enough for frontline employees to use and meets tight budgetary constraints," said Glenn Trout, CEO of VelocityEHS. "Our solutions are the best in the industry, not because they're the most elaborate or expensive; it's because our focus has always been on simplicity, value and delivering solutions workers will actually understand and use. We've stripped away what's unnecessary so you have the right information when you need it, in a way that makes sense and is actionable."

Show attendees can visit VelocityEHS' booth (#2222) to see how the company is transforming EHS software with this simple, fast and easy approach. While there, they can also get a first-hand look at the new and improved updates to its software suite, including its new industrial hygiene product, completely redesigned MSDSonline Chemical Management solution, and expanded emergency response services. The NSC audience can also experience VelocityEHS' innovative Humantech Ergonomics software that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and sensorless motion-capture technology to provide smarter onsite assessments.

VelocityEHS experts will also host a series of workshops that breakdown complex EHS concerns, including:

OSHA Recordkeeping and ITA Electronic Reporting: What Goes Wrong?

Presented by Phil Molé, EHS content expert at VelocityEHS

Monday, September 9, 2019 from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.





Presented by Glenn Trout, CEO of VelocityEHS and Phil Molé, EHS content expert at VelocityEHS

Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 3:15 – 4:15 p.m.

The 2019 NSC Congress & Expo takes place September 6-12, 2019 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. To learn more, visit www.congress.nsc.org .

With more than 18,000 customers worldwide from nearly every industry, more businesses trust VelocityEHS and its suite of EHS management software solutions to safeguard employees, manage risk and meet their complex compliance obligations than any other industry software provider. For more information, visit www.EHS.com .

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 18,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry's top independent analysts, and earning leading scores in the Verdantix 2019 Green Quadrant Analysis and 2017 NAEM EHS & Sustainability Software Ratings Report, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; and Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com .

