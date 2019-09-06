Market Overview

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: NFLX LB JE GVA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

September 06, 2019
NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 20, 2019
Class Period: April 17, 2019 and July 17, 2019

Get additional information about NFLX: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/netflix-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019
Class Period: May 31, 2018 and November 19, 2018

Get additional information about LB: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/l-brands-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019
Class Period: November 9, 2017 and August 19, 2019

Get additional information about JE: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/just-energy-group-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019
Class Period: October 26, 2018 and August 1, 2019

Get additional information about GVA: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/granite-construction-incorporated-loss-submission-form?wire=3 

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com


 
