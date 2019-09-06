Media Advisory: Canada's unions to put fairness at the heart of election campaign in Windsor

WINDSOR, Ontario, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada's unions are touring the country ahead of next month's federal election to promote priority issues with workers. CLC Secretary-Treasurer Marie Clarke Walker will be in Windsor as part of the national tour, which includes training for union activists. The training will help prepare workers to canvass their communities in battleground ridings, like Windsor's, throughout Canada. She will be available to speak to media about "A Fair Canada for Everyone," the CLC's federal election campaign, which launched on Labour Day.



Canada's unions are calling for leaders to commit to a single-payer, universal, public pharmacare program, to protecting pensions, tackling climate change, creating good jobs, and doing it all while building inclusive communities.

Who: Marie Clarke Walker, CLC Secretary-Treasurer What: CLC Campaign School Where: Ciociaro Club, 3745 N Talbot Rd, Oldcastle, ON When: September 7, 9 am

