SHAREHOLDER ALERT: RLGY OMCL CARB NTAP: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

Class Period: February 24, 2017 and May 22, 2019

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 16, 2019

Class Period: October 25, 2018 and July 11, 2019

Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQGM: CARB)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

Class Period: February 7, 2019 and July 25, 2019

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019

Class Period: May 22, 2019 and August 1, 2019

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

