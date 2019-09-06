FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GTT, PS and SRPT

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed below are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible appointment as lead plaintiff and a preliminary estimate of their recoverable losses.



3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Investors Affected: February 9, 2017 - May 28, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in 3M Company. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) 3M had vast internal evidence dating back decades confirming that polyfluoroalkyl substances ("PFAS") are toxic (which was first publicly revealed in February 2018 by Minnesota's Attorney General); (ii) 3M had a decades-long history of suppressing negative information and/or damaging data about PFAS; and (iii) 3M has legal exposure to state, county, and local governments and individuals around the country as a result of its knowledge and intentional concealment of the toxic harm caused by the use of PFAS.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)

Investors Affected: February 26, 2018 - July 1, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in GTT Communications, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) following GTT's acquisition of Interoute Communications Holdings S.A., there were delays in migrating Interoute's legacy systems and processes into GTT's client management database system; (2) Interoute had made a strategic priority shift to sell cloud services that was a higher percentage of Interoute's sales in the two years leading up to the acquisition; (3) a material percentage of the Interoute sales representatives were not productive at selling GTT's core cloud networking services; (4) GTT was unable to yield as many Interoute salespeople because Interoute had hired many sales people focused on cloud services and allowed underperforming sales representatives to remain at Interoute; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Investors Affected: August 2, 2018 - July 31, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Pluralsight, Inc. According to the filed complaint, the Company failed to disclose that Pluralsight was experiencing substantial delays in hiring and properly training the salesforce necessary to meet its lofty billing projections. In addition, the Company knew at the time of the March 2019 secondary public offering ("SPO") that it was behind schedule onboarding new sales representatives, which was hurting the Company's sales execution and preventing Pluralsight from meeting its high growth projections. Instead of disclosing such facts at the time of the SPO, and to cash-out at inflated prices, Defendants intentionally obscured and omitted this pertinent information from investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Investors Affected: September 6, 2017 - August 19, 2019

A class action has commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. The filed complaint alleges that defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) golodirsen, Sarepta's drug for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, posed significant safety risks to patients; (ii) consequently, the New Drug Application package for golodirsen's accelerated approval was unlikely to receive Food and Drug Administration approval; and (iii) as a result, Sarepta's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

