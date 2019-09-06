HealthEC CIO Sita Kapoor Elected to Population Health Alliance Board of Directors

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEC, LLC , a 2019 Best in KLAS provider of Population Health Management solutions, today announced that Chief Information Officer Sita Kapoor has been elected to the Population Health Alliance (PHA) Board of Directors.



PHA, the healthcare industry's only multi-stakeholder professional and trade association solely focused on population health management, represents organizations across the healthcare ecosystem that seek to improve health outcomes, optimize the consumer and provider experience, and drive affordability.

"On behalf of PHA, I am pleased to welcome Sita to the Board," said Rose Maljanian, Chairman of Population Health Alliance and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of HealthCAWS. "Her leadership experience and deep technical expertise align perfectly with PHA as the healthcare industry continues to advance strategic analytics and digital tools that optimize performance, patient outcomes and cost savings across the healthcare landscape."

Kapoor oversees a team of engineers and analysts at HealthEC who design, build and deploy data analytics and care management technologies to improve the health of diverse patient populations. She and her team apply mathematical and computing models in the custom development of large-scale data integration and analytics solutions that empower physicians and health-care organizations to identify and engage at-risk patients requiring closer medical attention.

"PHA plays an important role in the population health management community and I am honored serve with such a distinguished group of healthcare professionals," said Kapoor. "I look forward to sharing my healthcare insights, learning from my fellow Board members, and supporting the industry's transition to population health and value-based care."

Kapoor holds a bachelor's degree in computer science from Rutgers University and earned a master's degree in computer science from Stevens Institute of Technology. In addition to her work at HealthEC, she co-founded HealthCare InfoXchange India Pvt. Ltd. (HCX), a health-care company that aims to simplify processes related to healthcare in India, and established a non-profit entity supporting humanitarian projects in India.

About HealthEC

HealthEC, LLC , is a 2019 Best in KLAS population health technology company on a mission to help its customers succeed with value-based care. HealthEC®, a single-platform solution, enables personalized healthcare by leveraging the power of connectivity and interoperability: connecting claims and clinical systems, enabling data-driven collaboration between payers and providers, and streamlining care coordination across the healthcare landscape. Organizations are empowered with comprehensive analytics and integrated, role-based tools that translate insights into strategies, address care gaps, and improve quality metrics. To learn more, visit us at Healthec.com , Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Population Health Alliance

Population Health Alliance (PHA) is a corporate 501(c)6 nonprofit organization established in 1998. PHA is the industry's only multi-stakeholder professional and trade association solely focused on population health management, representing stakeholders (e.g. health systems, health plans, employer solutions, academia, biopharma and technology companies) from across the health care ecosystem that seek to improve health outcomes, optimize the consumer and provider experience and drive affordability.

