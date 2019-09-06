Stratus Edge Computing Expertise to be Featured at IoT in Oil & Gas 2019

MAYNARD, Mass. and HOUSTON, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratus Technologies, a global leader in simplified, protected, autonomous edge computing solutions, will lend its expertise on edge computing for the oil and gas industry to the 5th annual IoT in Oil & Gas Conference in Houston from Sept. 16-17, 2019.



"Stratus' nearly 40 years of experience in providing continuous availability for mission-critical applications positions us as an expert resource for oil and gas companies investing in IoT," said Jason Dietrich, chief revenue officer at Stratus. "Our insights from successful edge deployments in the industry and operator-friendly solutions are at the core of our participation at IoT in Oil & Gas. We look forward to sharing our customers' successful journeys with attendees at the event."

"Safety, regulatory compliance and ease of use are essential considerations for the oil and gas industry," said John Fryer, senior director of industry solutions at Stratus. "Edge computing supports all of these priorities by improving system availability and processing power. Our simple, protected and autonomous solutions are helping customers maximize the value and safety of their operations without introducing unnecessary complexity."

Stratus Demonstrates Solutions for the Edge

Within booth #223 at the IoT in Oil & Gas event, Stratus will showcase the latest version of its ztC™ Edge computing platform, which is specifically designed for industrial environments. ztC Edge helps simplify digital transformation initiatives, and facilitate IT/OT convergence, while reducing operational, financial and reputational risk, through its easy to manage, securely designed, self-protecting capabilities.

In addition, Fryer will be sharing actionable insights into the agility and efficiency of edge computing as part of the "Cloud Advancements and Utilization in Oil and Gas" panel on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 3:45 p.m. CT. The panel will explore top considerations amd best practices for high-performance computing in the industry, including:

Getting beyond "lift and shift" – processing and analytical capabilities on the cloud

Gaining agility through losing the data center mentality

Understanding the differences between single platform and multi-platform strategies

Looking at offline cloud solutions for intermittent connectivity

Examining cloud maturity for high-performance computing without breaking the bank

Moving the cloud to the edge, specifically the challenges and opportunities

About Stratus Technologies

Stratus takes the complexity out of keeping business critical applications running 24/7. Stratus' technologies proactively prevent instances of unplanned downtime both in the data center and at the edge, and our services ensure any issues are addressed before customers need to. Global Fortune 500 companies and small medium sized businesses in a wide range of industries across the globe have been relying on Stratus for operationally simple, continuous availability for more than 35 years. For more information, please visit www.stratus.com or follow on Twitter @StratusAlwaysOn .