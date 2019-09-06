Market Overview

DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present at Lake Street's 3rd Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG3) Conference on September 12, 2019

Globe Newswire  
September 06, 2019 9:00am   Comments
MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) today announced that management will attend the Lake Street Capital Markets 3rd Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG3) Conference on Thursday, September 12th, 2019, at the Parker New York in New York City.

DiaMedica's President and Chief Executive Officer, Rick Pauls, is scheduled to meet with investors on Thursday, September 12th, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day.

About the BIG3 Conference
Lake Street will host its third annual B.I.G. (Best Ideas Growth) institutional investor conference at the Parker New York, showcasing many interesting, dynamic public growth companies. Executives from approximately 65 publicly traded companies will meet institutional investors in an interactive, one-on-one meeting format. This is an invitation-only event attended by top institutional investors from across the country.

For more information, visit https://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/big3conference or contact your Lake Street representative or email conference@lakestreetcm.com.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for chronic kidney diseases and neurological disorders. The Company currently has an ongoing phase II study in acute ischemic stroke and a phase Ib study in chronic kidney disease. DiaMedica's shares are listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the trading symbol "DMAC."

For more information, please visit www.diamedica.com or follow us on Twitter.

Contact:

Scott Kellen
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (763) 496-5118
skellen@diamedica.com

Primary Logo

