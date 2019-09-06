Zscaler to Webcast Analyst Day on Tuesday, September 17, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced it will host its Analyst Day on Tuesday, September 17 in Las Vegas, NV. The event will take place during the company's annual Zenith Live Cloud Summit.



Attendance for this event is by invitation only. The event will be webcast live at 11:30 a.m. PT and archived on the Investor Relations section of Zscaler's website at https://ir.zscaler.com/ . Listeners may log on to the presentation under the "Events & Presentations" section and select "Zscaler 2019 Analyst Day" to participate.

About Zscaler

Zscaler™ (NASDAQ:ZS) enables the world's leading organizations to securely transform their networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first world. Its flagship services, Zscaler Internet Access™ and Zscaler Private Access™, create fast, secure connections between users and applications, regardless of device, location, or network. Zscaler services are 100 percent cloud-delivered and offer the simplicity, enhanced security, and improved user experience that traditional appliances are unable to match. Used in more than 185 countries, Zscaler operates a multi-tenant distributed cloud security platform, protecting thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss. Learn more at zscaler.com or follow us on Twitter @zscaler .

Zscaler™, Zscaler Internet Access™, Zscaler Private Access™, ZIA™ and ZPA™ are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.