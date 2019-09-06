Capricor Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Conferences

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and other rare disorders, today announced that that Linda Marbán, Ph.D., its president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at two upcoming conferences:



Event: H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference Presentation: Monday, September 9, 2019 at 2:10pm ET Location: The Lotte New York Palace Hotel Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/hcw5/capr/ Event: Exosome Based Therapeutic Development Summit 2019 Presentations: September 18-19, 2019 Location: Aloft Seaport District, Boston, MA

Dr. Marbán will present updates on Capricor's recent progress on several programs, including the CAP-1002 program for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, its exosomes program as well as other general corporate updates.



A webcast of the Wainwright presentation will be available on Capricor's website at http://capricor.com/news/events/ and will be archived for approximately 30 days.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor's lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of DMD. Capricor is also exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders. For more information, visit www.capricor.com .



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding the efficacy, safety, and intended utilization of Capricor's product candidates; the initiation, conduct, size, timing and results of discovery efforts and clinical trials; the pace of enrollment of clinical trials; plans regarding regulatory filings, future research and clinical trials; regulatory developments involving products, including the ability to obtain regulatory approvals or otherwise bring products to market; plans regarding current and future collaborative activities and the ownership of commercial rights; scope, duration, validity and enforceability of intellectual property rights; future royalty streams, expectations with respect to the expected use of proceeds from the recently completed offerings and the anticipated effects of the offerings, and any other statements about Capricor's management team's future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "believes," "plans," "could," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. More information about these and other risks that may impact Capricor's business is set forth in Capricor's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 29, 2019, and as amended by its Amendment No. 1 to Annual Report on Form 10-K/A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 1, 2019 and in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 8, 2019. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Capricor as of the date hereof, and Capricor assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

CAP-1002 is an Investigational New Drug and is not approved for any indications. CAP-2003 has not yet been approved for clinical investigation.

