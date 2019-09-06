LiteLink Technologies Signs Definitive Agreement to Provide 1SHIFT Logistics Software to its First US Customer, Bay Water Transportation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiteLink Technologies Inc. ("LiteLink") (CSE:LLT) (OTC:LLNKF) (FRA:C0B:FF), a key player in logistics platforms and payment solutions, is pleased to announce that it has signed its first U.S. 1SHIFT Logistics customer, Bay Water Transportation ("Bay Water"), a fully licensed and insured international logistics service provider headquartered in Houston, Texas.



Bay Water has been seeking an advanced freight & shipping visibility platform that they can seamlessly work in without any start-up costs, overhead, or fees to gain real-time visibility into freight, freight issues, advance ETAs, and real-time problem management and customer communications.

The definitive agreement will see LiteLink provide with Bay Water perpetual use of its 1SHIFT Logistics platform for advanced real-time freight visibility, interactive real-time maps and ETA, route optimization, deviation from optimized routing, problem management, audit logs, problem management, digitization of bill of lading and proof of delivery that removes the need for faxes and emails.

"We are excited to roll this out to our first major brokerage group in the U.S, that have a real need for visibility to track shipments and enrich their customer experience and service," said LiteLink CEO Ashik Karim. "Having visibility into real-time data, deviation of routes, and real-time updated ETA's is something that every broker needs in their arsenal to deliver the highest customer service and to remain competitive."

Bay Water has been given a 30-day free onboarding period to learn about and get comfortable with the platform. Bay Water will then pivot to a pay-per-load model.

About LiteLink Technologies Inc.

LiteLink Technologies Inc. (CSE:LLT) (OTC:LLNKF) (FRA:C0B:FF) is a major player in developing world-class enterprise platforms that utilize artificial intelligence, blockchain, and predictive analytics to solve fragmented and outdated technology problems in the logistics and digital payment industries. Our flagship 1SHIFT logistics platform offers real-time transparency and tracking which allows brokers, shippers, and carriers to track shipments and settle payments in real-time.

