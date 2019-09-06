Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Novavax to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 06, 2019 7:00am   Comments
Share:

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H. C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference.

Presentation details are as follows:

Date and Time: Tuesday, September 10, 11:15 a.m. – 11:40 a.m. E.T.
Location: Holmes II, Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York
Live webcast: www.novavax.com, "Investors"/"Events"

A replay of the presentation will also be accessible under the "Investors/Events" section www.novavax.com.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), is a late-stage biotechnology company that drives improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. ResVax™, its RSV vaccine for infants via maternal immunization, is the only vaccine in a Phase 3 clinical program and is designed to prevent severe lower respiratory tract infection which is the second leading cause of death in children under one year of age worldwide. Novavax is also advancing NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, to address key factors that can lead to the poor effectiveness of currently approved flu vaccines. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce a new class of highly immunogenic nanoparticles addressing urgent global health needs.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors
Novavax, Inc.
Erika Trahan
ir@novavax.com
240-268-2022

Westwicke
John Woolford
john.woolford@westwicke.com
443-213-0506

Media
BrandZone/Speak Life Science
Amy Speak
amy@speaklifescience.com
617-420-2461

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo