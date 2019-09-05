Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Husky Energy to Present at Peters & Co. Energy Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 05, 2019 5:30pm   Comments
Share:

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy announces that CFO Jeff Hart will be presenting at the Peters & Co. 2019 Energy Conference in Toronto, Ont.

Details:

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2019
Time: 6:30 a.m. Mountain Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time)

Audio Webcast Link: Peters & Co. Energy Conference          
     
Janet Annesley, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Human Resources, will be participating in the Environmental, Social and Governance panel on Thursday, September 12. This event is not webcast.

Investor and Media Inquiries:         
Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations
403-513-7817

Mel Duvall, Senior Manager, Media & Issues
403-513-7602

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo