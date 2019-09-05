Husky Energy to Present at Peters & Co. Energy Conference

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy announces that CFO Jeff Hart will be presenting at the Peters & Co. 2019 Energy Conference in Toronto, Ont.

Details:

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Time: 6:30 a.m. Mountain Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time)



Audio Webcast Link: Peters & Co. Energy Conference



Janet Annesley, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Human Resources, will be participating in the Environmental, Social and Governance panel on Thursday, September 12. This event is not webcast.

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Leo Villegas, Senior Manager, Investor Relations

403-513-7817

Mel Duvall, Senior Manager, Media & Issues

403-513-7602