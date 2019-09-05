Auto Refinancing Is Now an Option for Expanded Credit Tiers

Denver, CO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

iLendingDIRECT, a national leader in automotive refinancing, announced a new partnership with Foursight Capital LLC, a Utah-based specialty auto finance company that has historically focused on helping to finance customers indirectly through relationships with franchise and independent dealerships.

Through this venture, iLendingDIRECT can now refinance customers with credit scores as low as 580 in 10 states (AZ, GA, KS, KY, MO, NM, OK, TX, UT, WY), with an eye toward rapidly expanding into additional territory by the end of 2019. For Foursight, this partnership marks their continued expansion into the automotive refinance space.

"Everyone at Foursight couldn't be more thrilled about the new partnership with iLendingDIRECT. Helping customers drive down their cost of credit is our passion and partnering with iLendingDIRECT will allow us to help more customers than ever before," said Mark Miller, President & CEO of Foursight Capital.

"We are excited to partner with Foursight Capital, who shares our commitment and vision to provide families the opportunity to refinance and save money on their car payment. A vehicle is a necessity in today's world and being locked into a high-interest auto loan is a penalty to hard-working families trying to make ends meet," said Tom Holgate, President & COO of iLendingDIRECT.

iLendingDIRECT has helped more than 50,000 families and processed over $1.2 billion in customer funding since 2015. Partnering with Foursight to refinance sub-prime borrowers is an opportunity to reach and improve the financial health of thousands more.

About iLendingDIRECT

Founded in 2006, iLendingDIRECT is a national leader in automotive refinancing. Through strategic partnerships with credit unions, banks, and other financial institutions nationwide, the company offers competitive interest rates on auto loans and creative financing solutions to thousands of consumers a year. iLendingDIRECT is a Better Business Bureau® Accredited Business and maintains an A+ rating. The company also won first place in the 2018 BBB Torch Awards for Business Ethics in the large business category for demonstrating the highest level of credibility, trust, and transaction excellence while saving people money.

