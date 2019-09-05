Market Overview

MarketAxess to Participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 05, 2019 12:23pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX), the operator of a leading electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities, and the provider of market data and post-trade services for the global fixed-income markets, today announced that Chris Concannon, President and Chief Operating Officer and Tony DeLise, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to speak at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference at 11:15 a.m. EDT on September 10, 2019.

The presentation will be broadcast live on the internet. Listeners will be able to access it through the link at:  https://investor.marketaxess.com/events/event-details/barclays-financial-services-conference-2019

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess operates a leading, institutional electronic trading platform delivering expanded liquidity opportunities, improved execution quality and significant cost savings across global fixed-income markets. A record $1.7 trillion of U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high yield bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds and other fixed income securities traded through MarketAxess' patented trading technology in 2018. The global community of 1,600 firms trading on MarketAxess today include the world's leading asset managers and institutional broker-dealers. MarketAxess' award-winning Open Trading™ marketplace is regarded as the preferred all-to-all trading solution in the global credit markets, creating a unique liquidity pool for a broad range of credit market participants. Drawing on its deep data and analytical resources, MarketAxess enables automated trading solutions and, through its Trax® division, provides a range of pre- and post-trade services and products.

MarketAxess is headquartered in New York and has offices in London, Amsterdam, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, São Paulo, Hong Kong and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.marketaxess.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
David Cresci
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
+1-212-813-6027

Media Relations Contacts:
Mary Sedarat
MarketAxess Holdings Inc.
+1-212-813-6226

William McBride
RF | Binder
+1-917-239-6726
       

