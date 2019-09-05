Generex Announces Webcast

CEO Joe Moscato's Presentation at the

H.C. Wainwright 21st ANNUAL GLOBAL INVESTMENT CONFERENCE

to be Webcast by Wall Street Webcasting

Monday September 9, 2019 3:25 PM

MIRAMAR, Fla., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCQB:GNBT) is pleased to announce that the presentation to be delivered by Joe Moscato, President & Chief Executive Officer at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investor Conference will be available starting Monday September 9th at 3:10 PM via the Generex dedicated webcast link at:

http://wsw.com/webcast/hcw5/gnbt

On the webcast page, you will be able to hear the live audio presentation, which begins at 3:25 PM Eastern time on Monday September 9th. Approximately 10 minutes after the presentation concludes, this link will then house a replay of the audio for the 90 days following the event. Please also note that the Generex slide deck will become visible on the webcast page about 15 minutes prior to the presentation time and will remain visible for the next 90 days.

"We are excited for next week's H.C. Wainwright conference where we will be announcing details on a number of exciting business deals for the NuGenerex family of companies and a major acquisition in the diabetes space," stated Joe Moscato, CEO of Generex. "This is a pivotal time for Generex as we crystalize our goal to bring GNBT back to the Nasdaq stock exchange as an integrated life science and healthcare company dedicated to the treatment and cure of complex chronic diseases through our end-to-end model for physicians and patients."

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

In addition to advancing a legacy portfolio of immune-oncology assets, medical devices, and diagnostics, the Company is focused on an acquisition strategy of strategic businesses that complement existing assets and provide immediate sources of revenue and working capital. Recent acquisitions include a management services organization, a network of pharmacies, clinical laboratory, and medical device companies with new and approved products.

Our newly formed, wholly-owned subsidiary, NuGenerex Distribution Solutions (NDS), integrates our MSO network with a pharmacy network, clinical diagnostic lab, durable medical equipment company (DME-IQ) and dedicated call center.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release and oral statements made from time to time by Generex representatives in respect of the same subject matter may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by introductory words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to" or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements frequently are used in discussing potential product applications, potential collaborations, product development activities, clinical studies, regulatory submissions and approvals, and similar operating matters. Many factors may cause actual results to differ from forward-looking statements, including inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of risks and uncertainties, some of which are known and others of which are not. Known risks and uncertainties include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by Generex with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. Generex undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Generex claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements that is contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Generex Contact:

Generex Biotechnology Corporation

Joseph Moscato

646-599-6222

Todd Falls

1-800-391-6755 Extension 222

investor@generex.com