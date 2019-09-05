SHAREHOLDER ALERT: RBGLY MNK PS EVH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTC:RBGLY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 13, 2019

Class Period: On behalf of all purchasers of Reckitt American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") from July 28, 2014 through April 9, 2019

Get additional information about RBGLY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/reckitt-benckiser-group-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE:MNK)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2019

Class Period: February 28, 2018 and July 16, 2019

Get additional information about MNK: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/mallinckrodt-public-limited-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019

Class Period: August 2, 2018 and July 31, 2019

Get additional information about PS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/pluralsight-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 7, 2019

Class Period: March 3, 2017 and May 28, 2019

Get additional information about EVH: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/evolent-health-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com