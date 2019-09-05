BrandVerge Appoints Former NBCUniversal Executive Scott Schiller to Advisory Board; Unveils Latest Product Features

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandVerge , a premium advertising marketplace for media buyers and sellers, today announced the appointment of Scott Schiller, Digital Media Executive, formerly of NBCUniversal, to its all-star Advisory Board. The company is celebrating a successful first year in business, experiencing 30 percent month-over-month growth, adding 257 active accounts to its platform. On the heels of this momentum, BrandVerge is announcing BrandVerge 2.0, a series of product enhancements designed to enrich the user experience, speed marketplace connections and inform decision making for the entire premium advertising ecosystem.



"BrandVerge and its co-founders Mollie Kehoe and Lynn Browne have built a company that upends the traditional concept of building premium advertising partnerships and they've done it at scale," said Scott Schiller. "They are on a mission to drive greater creativity and speed in the discovery of the best brand-safe and premium sponsorships offered by media companies today. I'm excited to be working closely with the team as they continue to accelerate broad adoption of their unique capability."

"Having Scott join our advisory board is an incredible honor and validation of BrandVerge's vision and ability to execute," said Mollie Kehoe, co-founder of BrandVerge. "We are thrilled to have his brand, media and agency expertise and deep industry guidance as we look to further shape our competitive advantage and execute on our growth strategy."

Schiller further enhances BrandVerge's Advisory Board bench strength which includes Carl Fremont, President at Wavemaker, Caitlin Engler, VP Sales and Brand Partnerships at Refinery29, and Mike Dupree, Industry Manager at Twitter, Anthony Iacovone, CEO at Barometric, Michael Provenzano, CEO at Vistar Media, Jeff Zink, Executive Director/Partner of the Westchester Business Accelerator and former Regional Vice President of Yahoo!, Carol Bowen, former President at Bowen Marketing, and Samir Chokshi, a 20-year Wall Street lawyer and hedge fund investor.

BrandVerge 2.0

Key product enhancements include:

Evolved marketplace concept: BrandVerge clients can leverage the benefits of the public marketplace alongside the framework needed to review/exchange custom opportunities. Powered by a new feature called "Audiences," advertisers and media companies can now establish a mutually beneficial private ecosystem to exchange custom ideas and "Link Sharing" which enables media companies to manage, organize and distribute all their sales marketing materials through BrandVerge.

Inspiration and discovery: Inspiration and discovery are key pillars of what BrandVerge offers to its client base enabling advertisers to find what they are looking for and making it significantly easier for media companies to be discovered. BrandVerge's latest inspiration and discovery enhancements include:

Enhanced search functionality that includes type ahead search with results preview, and advanced filter options that tie directly back to the opportunities listed on the platform at any given time. This functionality also unlocks advanced search analytics to inform future listings.

that includes type ahead search with results preview, and advanced filter options that tie directly back to the opportunities listed on the platform at any given time. This functionality also unlocks advanced search analytics to inform future listings. Identity Filtering to meet the needs of advertisers, who require a quick way to identify proposals that are most relevant to the audience they are trying to reach. Identity Filtering allows media companies to tag each opportunity listed on BrandVerge with relevant Identities to expand visibility and consideration for relevant campaigns.

"Our new features have been designed to deliver enhancements to our public marketplace as well as extend customization capabilities and speed connections between advertisers and media companies," said Lynn Browne, co-founder of BrandVerge. "With a private ecosystem, new inspiration and discovery features, bringing premium publishers and media buyers together has never been easier."

"We're very excited to be working with BrandVerge, it's almost impossible for us to communicate all our branded content capabilities and offerings to everyone at the same time, and even if we could, we wouldn't know what agencies are looking for," James Green, CRO at Newsweek. "BrandVerge solves both of these problems for us at once. We can show all our capabilities. Agencies can request what they want. Everyone is happy!"

Milestones: Significant Traction from Premium Publishers and Media Buyers

Just over a year after launching, BrandVerge continues to see significant traction from both premium publishers and media buyers. Nearly 90% of BrandVerge partners, including Adweek, Vox Media, OnlyGood TV, HQ Trivia, Newsweek, Lysse, Prociso Digital, The Media Kitchen and Media Storm use the platform every 28-days. BrandVerge arms media buyers with direct access that, on average, saves approximately three weeks of work, and generates significantly more unique account views per proposal for media companies, reducing their sales cycle down to just over a month.

About BrandVerge

Content comes in numerous forms: premium, sponsored, native, and branded. BrandVerge integrates and orchestrates content, in all its forms, into an elegant marketplace – providing the advertising industry with a premier destination to shop, sell and create premium media opportunities. By empowering advertisers and premium publishers with transparency and control like no other platform can, BrandVerge transforms the content discovery experience. For more information, visit: www.gobrandverge.com .

For Immediate Release, Contact:

Jennifer Schenberg

PenVine for BrandVerge

917-445-4454

jennifer@Penvine.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01b85862-5a0b-4732-9616-87166195c922

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2334d794-2f81-44bc-8db9-1ca1163bfdd0