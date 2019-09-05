Market Overview

AMAG Pharmaceuticals to Present at Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

September 05, 2019
WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) will participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Bill Heiden, president and chief executive officer, and Ted Myles, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 5:15 p.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast will be accessible through the Investors section of the company's website at www.amagpharma.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website for 30 days.

About AMAG
AMAG is a pharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovative products to patients with unmet medical needs. The company does this by leveraging its development and commercial expertise to invest in and grow its pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas, including women's health. For additional company information, please visit www.amagpharma.com.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals® is a registered trademark of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Contact:
Linda Lennox
908-627-3424

