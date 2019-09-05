AgJunction Secures Three More Precision Agriculture Patents

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX:AJX), the Autosteering Company™ ("AgJunction"), announces three new patent allowances in the U.S. and Europe.



The first allowed patent describes an invention where position sensors (such as GNSS and IMU) are used to accurately locate a farm implement (such as a spray boom) with reference to the ground, standing crop, or other field features. Real time compute engine processes control algorithms to compare sensor data with spatial data logged from a previous operation, or terrain model, to make control decisions which maintain desired implement height. Work order management systems and methods can be combined with the machine control functions of the invention to further automate operations, including agricultural operations involving multiple machines operating at multiple locations and sharing data with each other and with centralized data facilities.

The second patent, issued on August 20th, U.S. patent no. 10,384,709 describes an invention for a steering wheel actuator mechanism that more easily allows for the retrofitting of steering control systems in tractors and other farm machinery. Some steering control systems may not fit in vehicles with certain console arrangements. Other steering control systems may obstruct the vehicle operator from normal hand placement on the steering wheel. This invention solves these issues for farmers wanting to add aftermarket autosteering to their farm machines.

Finally, the European Patent Office has issued a notice of allowance for a new AgJunction patent that describes using in-device thermal stabilization to solve low-frequency measurement instability in commercially-available IMUs. This invention offers an affordable solution to measurement errors for IMUs at the lower end of the price spectrum.

"We're excited to bring innovative solutions to precision agriculture that expand the market and use," said Jeff Morris, chief marketing officer of AgJunction. "And, through these innovations, providing farmers greater autonomy to be more productive."

Bob Barjesteh, vice president, M&A, IP and general counsel for AgJunction commented, "We continue to invest heavily in R&D churning out strong patents in the precision farming space. We remain dedicated to sustaining and improving upon the most comprehensive patent portfolio in the space, protecting products sold to our OEM and VAR partners along with our sales directly to the farmer through handsfreefarm.com."

Since 2016 alone, AgJunction has added 75 new patent matters with 16 new patents issued. The company currently holds approximately 200 precision agriculture patents and pending patents worldwide.

About AgJunction

AgJunction Inc., the Autosteering Company™ is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world's leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds approximately 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant®, Wheelman™, Whirl™ and Handsfreefarm® and is committed to advancing its vision by bringing affordable hands-free farming to every farm, regardless of terrain or size. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "AJX." For more information, please go to AgJunction.com.

