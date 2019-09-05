Background Screening Industry Leader First Advantage to Share AI Insights at HR Tech Summit Sydney

ATLANTA and SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHO:

First Advantage , a global leader in background check and drug screening solutions

WHAT:

Will present the Tech Talk session "AI, predictive analytics and background screening" as a sponsor of the HR Tech Summit Sydney .

WHEN:

Thursday, September 12, 2019

"AI, predictive analytics and background screening" will take place at 10:20 a.m. AEST.

WHERE:

The Westin Sydney

1 Martin Place

Sydney NSW 2000, Australia



DETAILS:

Though background checks have been around for decades, today's organizations are looking to recent technological advancements to re-evaluate pre-employment screening.

During this Tech Talk session, Erik Schmit, executive vice president and managing director APAC for First Advantage, will examine the use of AI and predictive analytics in background screening. Schmit will discuss trends in candidate behaviors, those that pose the highest risks within an industry and explain how organizations can take preventative measures leveraging technology. Session attendees will learn about forecasting candidate misconduct through meta-data and take away actionable insights to better support their organization's screening needs.

For more information about the HR Tech Summit Sydney, visit https://sydney.hrtechsummit.com .

About First Advantage

First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

To learn more, please visit fadv.com .

