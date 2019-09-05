Lightbend Instructors to Lead O'Reilly AI Conference Workshop Focused on Machine Learning with Kafka-Based Streaming Pipelines

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbend today announced that engineers Boris Lublinsky and Chaoran Yu will lead a workshop focused on " Hands-on Machine Learning With Kafka-Based Streaming Pipelines ," at O'Reilly's Artificial Intelligence Conference in San Jose, September 10, from 1:30--5pm pacific.



The workshop will examine machine learning use in streaming data pipelines, how to do periodic model retraining and low-latency scoring in live streams. Attendees will learn about Kafka as the data backplane, the pros and cons of microservices versus systems like Spark and Flink, tips for TensorFlow and SparkML, performance considerations, metadata tracking, and more. The workshop will also teach the method of treating training models as data--rather than code--and the benefits this approach provides in updating models in a "running context."

Digital transformation initiatives are increasingly reliant on complex, multi-stage streaming data pipelines--from specific use cases like real-time analytics and fraud detection to shipping new products with artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities. Lightbend is the creator of the first platform that gives developers powerful abstractions for composing heterogenous streaming data pipelines, while also giving operators reliability and scalability for deploying and managing these real-time workloads on cloud-native architectures.

To learn more about Real-Time Streaming Applications and Lightbend Pipelines, visit: https://www.lightbend.com/real-time-streaming-applications

About Lightbend

Lightbend (@Lightbend) is leading the enterprise transformation toward real-time, cloud-native applications. Lightbend Platform provides scalable, high-performance microservices frameworks and streaming engines for building data-centric systems that are optimized to run on cloud-native infrastructure like Red Hat OpenShift. The most admired brands around the globe are transforming their businesses with Lightbend, engaging billions of users every day through software that is changing the world. For more information, visit www.lightbend.com .

