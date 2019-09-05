Cubic Telecom joins with Microsoft at Frankfurt International Motor Show 2019

DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cubic Telecom , a leading connectivity management software provider to the automotive and IoT industries globally, today announced its participation at the Frankfurt International Motor Show (IAA). As part of its strategic partnership with VW Group brands Cubic will demonstrate its in-market connected car capabilities using a dashboard from the all-electric Audi e-Tron, where show visitors will be able to access infotainment apps in real-time, connect their devices to the Wi-Fi hotspot, and top-up on high-speed LTE data plans, just as they can in the production car today.



In addition to its partnership with leading Volkswagen Group brands, Cubic has been collaborating with Microsoft on its Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform since early 2019. The Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform combines infrastructure and platform services built on Microsoft Azure with a strong partner network to empower the automotive industry to create connected driving experiences.

Cubic is proud to join forces with Microsoft to demonstrate collaborative connected car solutions built on Microsoft's Azure for leading automakers. Cubic will be located on the Microsoft booth in the New Mobility World in Hall 5, Stand C21 from Tuesday, September 10 through Sunday, September 15.

Cubic Telecom is the first connectivity management software provider to deploy future-proof sustainable voice services using VoLTE (Voice over LTE). Cubic Telecom's focus on the future and innovation delivery, addresses the gradual sunset of 2G and 3G by operators. This technology sunset means VoLTE support is necessary for e-Call and concierge services.

Cubic Telecom's core network spans more than 180 countries and over 75 tier-1 mobile operator partnerships, with over 2.5M drivers already enjoying access to Cubic's connected car solution across Europe and Asia. This gives MCVP the power to create and deliver its service offering globally to automotive manufacturers.

Through Cubic Telecom's advanced eSIM technology, applications and technologies are embedded into vehicles at the manufacturing stage, enabling simple logistics and Over-The-Air software updates, which give automakers the power to collect data on vehicle performance. Through Cubic's solutions, manufacturers can also provide drivers with seamless, consistent 4G LTE for data, voice and SMS at local rates on a single SIM SKU.

Cubic Telecom's connected car solution will be deployed in 20 million vehicles over the next 4 years in partnership with some of the largest OEM's in the automotive market. Current partners include: Audi, Volkswagen, ŠKODA, and the wider Volkswagen Group brands, e.GO, Panasonic Automotive and Microsoft.

