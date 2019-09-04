INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation on Behalf of Sealed Air Corporation Investors (SEE)

BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Sealed Air Corporation ("Sealed Air" or the "Company") (NYSE: SEE ) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.



On June 20, 2019, after the market closed, the Company announced that it had terminated for cause its Chief Financial Officer, following an internal review by the Audit Committee. According to the Company, this review is related to an SEC subpoena regarding the selection of the Company's independent audit firm and the independence of that audit firm.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.97 per share, or nearly 5%, to close at $41.70 per share on June 21, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 15, 2019, Upslope Capital published a report alleging, among other things, that Sealed Air made misleading earnings adjustments. Upslope stated that Sealed Air has inappropriately excluded "costly, never-ending restructuring programs," totaling more than $500 million, from its non-GAAP financials.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.02, over 2%, to close at $41.99 per share on August 15, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

